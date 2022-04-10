State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 784,305 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $56.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.79 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.