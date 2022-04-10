State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,099 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $17,045,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Global by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Liberty Global by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,455,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,339,000 after acquiring an additional 74,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBTYK. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $25.91 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

