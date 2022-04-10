Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Shares of SBT stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $353.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

