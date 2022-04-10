Steve Francis Purchases 48,685 Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) insider Steve Francis acquired 48,685 shares of SIG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £19,960.85 ($26,178.16).

Shares of SHI stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SIG plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.76 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.66. The firm has a market cap of £472.62 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHI shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

