Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $460.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $460.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Edward Jones raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Netflix from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $539.80.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $355.88 on Thursday. Netflix has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.17 and its 200 day moving average is $525.01. The stock has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $510,468,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

