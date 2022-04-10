Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$104.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TD. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.48.

NYSE TD opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

