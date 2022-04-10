StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

