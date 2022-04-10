StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.
Golden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
