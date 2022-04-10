StockNews.com Downgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Hold

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.74.

NYSE CX opened at $4.53 on Friday. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,858,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,039,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 216.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

