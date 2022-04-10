StockNews.com Downgrades Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) to Hold

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HDSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 56.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 253.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth $58,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

