StockNews.com Downgrades Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to Hold

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.71.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Mattel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,547 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,197 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mattel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,445,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35,609 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $86,611,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

