StockNews.com Downgrades Regional Management (NYSE:RM) to Buy

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Regional Management stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a current ratio of 27.76.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $119.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

