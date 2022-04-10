StockNews.com Downgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Hold

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

WRLD stock opened at $188.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 20.09. World Acceptance has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $265.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.04.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

