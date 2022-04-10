StockNews.com Downgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Hold

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
WRLD stock opened at $188.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 20.09. World Acceptance has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $265.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.04.
In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance (Get Rating)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.