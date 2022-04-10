StockNews.com Lowers Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

EXPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock opened at $97.84 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $94.95 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after buying an additional 258,733 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 88.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.