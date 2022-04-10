StockNews.com Lowers Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Hold

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $50.49 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -721.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,604. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

