StockNews.com Upgrades aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Hold

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.59.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $5.08 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.50.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth about $14,210,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $9,157,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth about $10,110,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $8,217,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3,650.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 541,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 527,275 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.