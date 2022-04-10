StockNews.com Upgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to “Strong-Buy”

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $525.60 million, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.39. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,663,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,371,000. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 216,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Thermon Group by 11,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,674,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.