Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 362,078 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $135,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $57.70. 4,032,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.