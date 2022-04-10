Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 191,154 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,154 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $122,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in CDW by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in CDW by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in CDW by 12.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.55. 646,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.45. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $162.47 and a 12 month high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.86.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

