Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,716,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,528 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $149,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 49.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,401. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $69.45 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.