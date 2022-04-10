Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $141.36 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Kimberly-Clark worth $141,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.08. 1,610,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

