Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $234.15 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307,383 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,784 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $234,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $69.65. 989,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,727. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

