Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $262.59 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Mondelez International worth $262,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 655,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,833,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,542. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

