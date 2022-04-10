Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 37,468 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.66% of Bio-Techne worth $134,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 121.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.40.

Shares of TECH traded down $16.48 on Friday, hitting $433.17. 365,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,295. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.01. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $347.88 and a one year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

