Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Cerner worth $132,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

CERN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,552. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

