Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 90,525 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Cigna worth $239,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cigna by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,946,000 after buying an additional 224,514 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

Shares of CI traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,393. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.