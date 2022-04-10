Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $244,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded down $8.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.05. The stock had a trading volume of 365,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,455. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.