Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,478,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,445 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $114,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 157.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.44. 700,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $75.10. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

