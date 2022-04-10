Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 182,636 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,011,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $337,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $631,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,617,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $96.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,601 shares of company stock valued at $57,526,286 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

