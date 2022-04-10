Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 57,729 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,233,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,729 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Micron Technology worth $301,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,562,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,018,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

