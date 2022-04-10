Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Sun Communities worth $125,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

SUI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.53. 477,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $151.57 and a one year high of $211.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.07.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 106.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.25.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

