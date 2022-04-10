Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $35.40

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.40, but opened at $34.23. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 408 shares traded.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,792 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 40.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

