Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has C$13.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

