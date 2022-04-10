Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.00 price target on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.46.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of SPB opened at C$11.83 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$10.80 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.