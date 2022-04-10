Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $310.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.73.

NYSE UNP opened at $241.98 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.67 and a 200 day moving average of $243.17. The company has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

