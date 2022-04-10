Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Raised to Buy at Danske

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 179 to SEK 174 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $16.51 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.