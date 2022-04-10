Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives $191.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Danske raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 179 to SEK 174 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SWDBY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. 48,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.974 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 44.95%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

