SwftCoin Hits Market Cap of $9.84 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 9% against the dollar. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SWFTC is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

