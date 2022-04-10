Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.26 and last traded at C$9.26. Approximately 30,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 42,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.44.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Sylogist in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$221.46 million and a PE ratio of 101.76.

Sylogist ( TSE:SYZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Sylogist Company Profile (TSE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

