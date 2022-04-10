Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.53.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after purchasing an additional 689,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,461,000 after purchasing an additional 175,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.