Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

NYSE SYY opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 66,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Sysco by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

