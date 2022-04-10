T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Shares Down 0.4%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.64. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.96% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

