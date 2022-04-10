Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Reduced by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $141.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $133.54 and a one year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

