Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of TLIS opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,343.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talis Biomedical will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the second quarter worth $157,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 85.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

