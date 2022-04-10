Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.60. Talkspace shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 378,079 shares.

TALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talkspace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Talkspace ( OTCMKTS:TALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the third quarter valued at $4,398,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 955,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

