Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TALO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 274.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 362,653 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 139.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 54.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 19.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 58,156 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

