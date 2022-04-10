Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 130 ($1.70).

Shares of LON:THRL opened at GBX 114.40 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £709.55 million and a P/E ratio of 13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. Target Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 103.80 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

