Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.