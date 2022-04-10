Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSHA. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.14.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.74. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,497,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 659,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 111,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

