Teck Resources Limited Acquires 100,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) insider Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,899,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,899,287.50.

Teck Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 29th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,863,987.50.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,884,075.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Teck Resources Limited bought 125,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,855,125.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Teck Resources Limited bought 200,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,615,175.00.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$52.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,264,112.50.

Shares of TSE TECK.A traded up C$1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting C$57.00. 3,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$28.70 and a 1 year high of C$57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.74. The company has a market cap of C$30.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

